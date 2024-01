Downtown Roanoke restaurant closing its doors for good

A downtown Roanoke restaurant is closing for good. “Crescent City Bourbon and BBQ” — on Salem Ave. near the intersection with Market Street — posted on Facebook that they are closing on January 31st. No reason was listed for the closure. “Crescent City Bourbon and BBQ” is located in the space that formerly housed the Cajun cuisine restaurant “The Quarter.”