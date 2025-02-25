Summer is just around the corner and Green Ridge Recreation Center is getting ready for the warm weather by helping to train lifeguards. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism partnership with Roanoke County Public Schools.

For more information, please contact Alex North or Joe LeGault (contact information in attached News Release). To enroll in the program, please go to https://forms.office.com/r/P06 yWf9wch or visit www.rcps.us.