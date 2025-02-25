The City of Roanoke welcomed the consuls from Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico yesterday along with members of Roanoke’s Latino community for a roundtable discussion. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the goal was to share information.

Roanoke City hosted a roundtable discussion yesterday in an effort to continue building bridges to its refugee and immigrant communities. Attendees included the Mexican, Guatemalan and Honduran, consuls as well as members of the Latino community, and organizations which serve the immigrant and refugee community. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.