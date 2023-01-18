Roanoke County police searching for a missing 17 year old with autism

Roanoke County Police are searching for a 17 year-old with autism in the Mt. Pleasant area of the County. Police say Elijah Campbell has been missing since approximately 2:00 a.m. Elijah was last seen near his residence off of Rutrough Road, wearing a gray t-shirt and black shorts.

Elijah is described as a black male, approximately 5’4″, 105 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a cast on his leg. Elijah is part of the police department’s Project Lifesaver program and has wandered off before. Officers are unable to locate him through the tracking device at this time.

Anyone with information about Elijah is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at (540) 562-3265.