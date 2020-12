Roanoke County police find man dead following Sunday incident

| By

Update: Roanoke County SWAT entered the home after 2 a.m. and found the individual

deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Previous: Roanoke County Police responded to a mental health related situation at a house in the 59 hundred block of Dogwood Avenue near Glenvar. Authorities say the stand off began yesterday when an armed person woke up and became hostile, while police were conducting a wellness check. Police were planning to take them to get a mental health evaluation.