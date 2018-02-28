Roanoke County police looking for missing elderly woman, in danger

From News Release: The Roanoke County Police Department is looking for Jane Arlene Olsen, a white female, 63 years old, height 5’ 03”, weight 136 lbs, with green eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue colored pants, and tan shoes.

She is believed to be in danger and was last seen on February 27, 2018, at 1400 hours, at her residence, 3029 Winterberry Drive, Roanoke, Virginia, 24018.

Additional information: She may be operating a 2009 white in color Kia Rio sedan with a Virginia license plate of VYC2854. She might be headed to Clearwater, Florida.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She may need medical attention.

Please contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 1-540-562- 3265 if located.