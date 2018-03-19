Roanoke County Police investigate Cave Spring vandalism

Authorities report more than a dozen reports of vandalism in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County — some of it racially charged. One retired military veteran found the word ‘racist’ and a racial slur spray painted on his truck. Police say the reports came in overnight Friday.
From Roanoke County Police: In the overnight hours Friday-Saturday, car vandalisms occurred in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County. Types of vandalism included smashed windows, slashed tires and spray paint. Police have responded to approximately a dozen reports by citizens of vandalism to their vehicles. Police continue to investigate today. If people have not yet reported vandalism to their property, or if anyone has information about the vandalisms, please contact Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.