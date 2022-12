(from Roanoke County) Today’s weather event has left many homes across Roanoke County, primarily in the southwest section, without power. Roanoke County will open a WARMING SHELTER on Saturday at South County Library, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The entrance is on the side of the building. The library itself is closed due to the holiday weekend. The library is located at 6303 Merriman Road.

People are welcome to find some warmth, have a cup of coffee and charge their phones.