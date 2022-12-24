Rescue Mission prepares for Christmas feast

| By

On Christmas Day, the Rescue Mission will prepare to serve hundreds of individuals and families a full Christmas feast (from 11am-1pm). This meal will include ham, sides, dessert and more. This annual tradition at the Rescue Mission has been going on for years, serving thousands of families since it’s beginning, and changing lives into the future.

The Rescue Mission provides this meal because we know that many of those we serve don’t have a home to cook a meal at on Christmas Day. We know that the guests we serve are looking to share a meal on Christmas with others, and we are committed to providing a special meal for them.