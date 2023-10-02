Roanoke County opens second location for early in-person voting

Early voting in Virginia has about five more weeks to go before election day arrives, and as of today in Roanoke County, anyone wishing to vote early in person now has two places to do so. The Roanoke County Elections office opens a satellite voting site today at the Brambleton Center near Cave Spring Corners — the earliest date it has done so. The Brambleton voting center will be open the same hours as the main elections office in Vinton. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

The locations mentioned in this report are for Roanoke County voters only. If you live elsewhere, check with your city or county’s elections office for early voting locations and hours.