Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways tour comes to Roanoke next month

| By

BOB DYLAN: ROUGH AND ROWDY WAYS TOUR

November 29th, 2023 Showtime: 8 PM

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

PLEASE NOTE: No cell phones will be allowed. Cell phones will be collected at entrance and returned after show.

TICKETS ON SALE STARTING OCTOBER 6TH AT 10 AM

TICKET PRICES: $143.50, $83.50, $66.50

FOR TICKETS PLEASE VISIT BOBDYLAN.COM