Roanoke County one of nation’s healthiest communities in 2021

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (July 2, 2021) Roanoke County has been selected as one of US News & World Report’s Healthiest Communities for 2021. The Healthiest Communities list is an interactive destination for consumers and policymakers, developed by U.S. News & World Report in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation, an independent charitable and philanthropic affiliate of CVS Health.

Backed by in-depth research and accompanied by news and analysis, the site features comprehensive rankings drawn from an examination of nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents on 84 metrics across 10 categories.

Roanoke County ranks #196 out of the top 500 Urban, High Performing communities across the nation with an overall score of 71 across the study’s criteria. By comparison, Roanoke County ranked 18 points higher than the average communities in Virginia, and 11 points higher than national averages.

Highlights of Roanoke County’s rankings include better than average scores in overall population health, equity, education, economy, and housing. Learn more about Roanoke County’s rankings at https://www.usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities/virginia/roanoke-county.