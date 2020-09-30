Roanoke County offers additional voting options

| By

New voting options for Roanoke County residents – a satellite in-person voting location at the Brambleton Center will be open October 19th through the 31st. Two drop-off locations for completed absentee ballots will be available October 19th through the 30th at the Hollins Library and the Roanoke County Parks & Recreation office on Kessler Mill Road. And completed absentee ballots will be accepted at any county polling location on Election Day

( Roanoke County Department of Elections release below)

SATELLITE ELECTION OFFICE IN SOUTHWEST COUNTY: The Brambleton Center, located at 3738 Brambleton Avenue, will open as a satellite location for the Department of Elections.Voters can vote early in person or drop off their completed absentee ballots. It will be open from 8 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, October 19 – October 31 only.

ADDITIONAL BALLOT DROP OFF LOCATIONS: Two ballot drop-off only locations will be available for voters to bring their completed mail-in absentee ballots from 10 a.m. –5 p.m., Monday through Friday, October 19 – October 30 only. oHollins Library located at 6624 Peters Creek Rd, RoanokeoParks & Recreation Administrative Offices located at 1206 Kessler Mill Rd, Salem

ELECTION DAY DROP OFF POINTS: Voters will also be allowed to drop off your completed mail-in absentee ballots at ANY Roanoke County polling location on Election Day. You may visit https://voterview.roanokecountyva.gov/VoterView/ to find the polling place closest to you.