Roanoke County non-emergency phone lines are down

The non-emergency phone lines in the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center are not operational at this time. Citizens are asked to only dial 911 if it is an emergency. Citizens can call 540-283-6597 for non-emergencies and if there is a busy signal, please try again later. The phone company is working on the problem and we will update once the lines are restored.

The Blacksburg police department is also experiencing some phone issues this morning. If you cannot get ahold of the Blacksburg Police Department, please call the New River Valley Emergency Communications Regional Authority at 540-382-4343 for assistance.