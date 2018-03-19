Roanoke County has pictures of Cave Spring vandalism suspects

(Roanoke County Police release) On the morning of 3-16-2018, Roanoke County Police responded to the 3500 block of Meadowlark Rd. in reference to vandalism of multiple vehicles along the roadway. The vehicles had been spray painted during the night causing extensive damage. The pictures attached are of the male suspects who Roanoke County Police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying. Anyone with information on the case or knowledge of the identities of the suspects involved is asked to call Roanoke County Police non-emergency dispatch at 540-562-3265.