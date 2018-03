Roanoke City looks to tackle blighted properties

Blighted and abandoned properties in Roanoke – its long been an issue. At today’s Council meeting City Manager Bob Cowell talk about providing more “tools” to deal with the issue. Those tools could include improved code enforcement – and partnering with local non-profits to “land-bank” abandoned or blighted properties and vacant lots, then redeveloping them when favorable real estate market conditions exist.

