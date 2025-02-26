Detectives from the Roanoke Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announce the arrest of a man for possession of child pornography after recently receiving a tip from Southern Virginia’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. On Monday, February 24, 2025, members of the Roanoke Police Department, Virginia State Police, and Office of the Sheriff of Franklin County executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2500 block of Weaver Rd SW. Investigators identified 28-year-old Logan Michael Spencer, of Roanoke, as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with Possession, Reproduction, Distribution, Solicitation, and Facilitation of Child Pornography. However, WFIR has learned that Spencer previously worked at the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge serving as part of the “Youth and Family” staff for 10 years while serving as “Youth and Family Director” and “Site Director” in 2022 and 2023.

