Roanoke College will introduce new head football coach on Monday

| By

The head coach of Roanoke College Maroons’ new football program – which begins NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference play in 2025 – will be introduced on Monday morning during a news conference at the Cregger Center. In 2024 the program plans to play club-level football as it gears up for the ODAC in 2025. Salem Stadium will be the home field for the Maroons.