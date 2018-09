Roanoke College students, faculty members will speak about trip to Korea

Earlier this summer six Roanoke College students and two faculty members traveled to South Korea, to conduct research on North Korean refugees living there. Anna Ford is a senior majoring in International Relations; she and others from Roanoke College who went on the research trip to South Korea will speak about that experience tomorrow night, during a casual discussion at Mill Mountain Coffee in Salem, beginning at 8-pm.

