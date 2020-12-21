Roanoke College delays semester start by 3 weeks

(Letter from School president Michael Maxey) I’m writing with important news about next semester. As we look toward spring, we have made the decision to shift the Spring 2021 academic calendar and extend the winter break. Spring semester classes are now scheduled to start on Feb. 8, 2021.

As you are probably aware, COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States, including in Virginia, where Gov. Ralph Northam recently issued an executive order to slow the spread of the virus. The order remains in effect until Jan. 31, 2021. Additionally, it is anticipated that cases will only increase over the holiday season as people travel and gather indoors.

The delayed semester start also allows the College time to ensure that all network outages we are currently experiencing are resolved. As many of you are aware, Roanoke College experienced a cyber event which impacts our ability to access files. As we work to get operations restored, it is unclear how long the Roanoke College network may be unavailable. The College website is currently operational, but some areas are not working due to the need for user logins to access certain functions. Updates on restoration of the campus network can be found here.

We are announcing the Feb. 8, 2021 semester start date at this time, due to the combined effect of a predicted COVID-19 case increase and the need to restore the current campus network. Protecting the health and safety of our community, while providing students with the optimal educational environment, remains our priority. (see more details at roanoke.edu and on the school’s Facebook page)