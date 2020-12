LOA supports new online resource called “CV19 Checkup”

The Local Office on Aging is starting to spread the word about a new free online tool called CV19 CheckUp. It’s a system that helps people reassess their own risks and the risks they pose to others from COVID-19. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has more:

To take the CV19 CheckUp assessment, click here.