Roanoke City’s first-ever Community Engagement Manager explains role

A full slate of “Welcoming Week” activities kicks off today in Roanoke. The City’s first-ever Community Engagement Manager – Tiffany Bradbury – is working with other departments and the city government’s social media sites to get the word out. There are foreign language introductory classes, the Greek Festival this weekend and a special trivia night at Big Lick Brewing – and much more. Tiffany Bradbury was live in-studio this morning to talk with WFIR’s Gene Marrano about her new role with the city; hear the extended conversation below:

9-16 Tiffany Bradbury Live