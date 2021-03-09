Roanoke City sees increase in number of reported coronavirus deaths

The Virginia Department of Health reports 9 new Covid-related deaths in Roanoke City in the latest 24 hours reporting period — and that is the city’s highest single-day number. However the VDH is still working through a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus-related deaths that occurred near the holidays, so it is unclear whether any of the newly-reported ones are in fact recent. As for cases, there are 36 new cases reported in Roanoke City, 11 new cases in Roanoke County, 3 new cases in Salem and 12 new cases in Botetourt County.