Gas prices about 50 cents a gallon higher than last year. Why?

| By

It was one year ago this month that gas prices started to plummet as much of the nation came to a virtual standstill, but this March, it a much different price story. AAA Mid-Atlantic reports gasoline demand is about 15% lower right now than it was last year at this time, just before all the Covid shutdowns, but area gas prices are about 50 cents a gallon more than early March of 2020. WFIR’s Evan Jones reports on some of the main reasons behind that: