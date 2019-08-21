Roanoke City Schools say delays likely on pm school bus routes

Roanoke City Schools officials say city parents should expect delays today for students who are bused home. Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons says it’s mostly a matter of everyone getting used to new school routes with a new school transportation provider during the first days of the new school year.

And until everyone knows everyone else, he says, that can take additional time. This is the second day of classes in Roanoke City Schools — and the second day for Durham School Services, which now handles school bus operations.

FROM ROANOKE CITY SCHOOLS: We are aware of the issues with transportation and are working diligently to resolve them. However, we anticipate delays this afternoon. If you have questions or concerns, please call Durham School Services, our transportation provider, at 970-3000. If you are unable to reach Durham, please call the School Board Office at 853-2382. We will have staff available to assist you.