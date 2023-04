Roanoke City man arrested after remains found in burned vehicle

A Roanoke City man has been taken into custody and charged after remains were found in a burning vehicle last week in Bedford County. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Ethan Bert of York, Pa. According to the Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney, police in Florida arrested 29-year-old Joseph Walker and charged him with second-degree murder. Bert and Walker are believed to have known each other.