Roanoke City jail inmate found hanging in cell, dies five days later

From the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office: The Roanoke City Police Department and The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into an incident. On Thursday, May 2, 2019, at approximately 5:12 PM, while collecting dinner trays, other inmates alerted deputies that Inmate Jeffery Wayne Lee was hanging in his cell. Additional deputies and medical staff immediately responded to the location, began performing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, and utilized an Automated External Defibrillator until EMS personnel arrived. Roanoke Fire EMS personnel transported Inmate Lee to Carilion Roanoke Memorial. Inmate Lee was pronounced dead five days later. Jeffery Wayne Lee was processed into the Roanoke City Jail on April 27, 2019 for Statutory Burglary, Robbery of a residence, Grand Larceny and Failure to appear out of Roanoke City.