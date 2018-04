Roanoke City Council Candidate Joe Cobb on endorsements, privilege and political platform

Joe Cobb has been involved in social justice and activism in both faith-based communities and the non-profit world of the Roanoke Valley for nearly a decade. He’s also co-authored a book titled “Our Family Outing” with his former spouse Leigh Ann Taylor… a memoir about Joe coming out as a gay man after being married and having children. He’s now married to his husband James and is running for Roanoke City Council.

