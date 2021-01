Roanoke City begins new effort to promote equity in all policies and practices

A new Roanoke City advisory board meets for the first time tomorrow, one created in efforts to assure the city is equitable too all citizens now and in the future. The Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board’s mission is to review all current Roanoke City polices and practices to see what inequities might exist — and make any recommendations on changes or additions. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

Click here for full Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board information.