Health district director says youth sports a bad idea right now

While the Roanoke County School Board ponders an early return to scholastic sports and Botetourt County has already done so as of this week, Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said today the focus should be on getting kids back into classrooms – not on to playing fields and into gyms. The Virginia High School League had set a scholastic sports re-launch target date in mid-February. Several school systems around the state have already announced they will not compete this spring.

