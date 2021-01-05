Regional Partnership names familiar face as new director

(release) The Roanoke Regional Partnership announced today that John Hull has been named executive director. He replaces Beth Doughty who retired after 22 years with the regional economic development organization. Hull has served in several roles at the Partnership as director of marketing intelligence since 2010 and more recently as acting director of business investment and as executive director of the Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority.

He was regional economic development manager with the Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission from 2003-2010. A graduate of Roanoke College, the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute, and the Roanoke College Management Institute, Hull also has earned the certified economic research professional designation from the Council for Community and Economic Research. “I appreciate the confidence of the Partnership’s leadership and am honored to have the opportunity to lead this strong team at a pivotal time in our region and nation,” said Hull:

