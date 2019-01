Roanoke City 2019 goal: “Clean and Green”

If you are looking to make 2019 a bit greener, the City of Roanoke has a way you can do just that. Officials are encouraging residents to sign the ” Citizens for Clean & Green” Campaign Pledge, which provides tips to help cut down on your energy bill and reduce Roanoke’s carbon footprint. More from WFIR’s Clark Palmer:

