100-Miler challenge: sign up for new year’s fitness pledge

Roanoke Parks and Rec is offering a fitness program for residents looking for help carrying out their new year’s resolutions. The annual Roanoke 100 Miler challenge has participants complete 100 miles by mid-April via walking, running or other aerobic activities. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has more:

