Roanoke Children’s Theatre revives YPE program

| By

Local youth actors that may have their sights set on Broadway – or at least Roanoke’s own equity theater, Mill Mountain – can refine their skills in a Youth Professional Ensemble program that’s back for the first time in 3 years. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

12-121 RCT-YPE Wrap#1-WEB