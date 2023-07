Roanoke broadcast legend Bob Clark passes away at age 82

A Roanoke broadcast legend has passed away. Bob Clark died at age 82. His radio career began in 1962 and spanned close to 60 years, the last 35 of them at WFIR, and he loved them all. Bob was one of the most-heard radio voices in Roanoke history, but as Evan Jones reports, he will be remembered for far more:

Bob’s family says a memorial service will be scheduled for a later time.