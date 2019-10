Roanoke-based program provides musical instruments to children at Christmas

| By

The Roanoke area-based Feel Good Tour helps provide musical instruments to children whose families can’t afford buying one. Over the last 14 years, they have done so for more than 400 children — and in more recent years, that includes a Christmas distribution. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more in this News Extra report:

10-10 News Extra-WEB

Click here for The Feel Good Tour Facebook page.