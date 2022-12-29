Bimbo Bakeries fire causes $2 million damage

Roanoke fire officials say smoke and flames caused an estimated $2 million in damage at Bimbo Bakeries. That is in the Blue Hills industrial area off Orange Avenue. Crews were summoned to the commercial bakery last night and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the facility’s freezer. They were able to quickly control the flames. Officials say the fire started after nearby welding ignited combustible materials, and three workers were evaluated on site for minor injuries.

