Roanoke Arts Pop! comes to the Taubman

| By

The executive director at the Taubman Museum calls it “a new winter arts and culture celebration” – and plans for it to be an annual event. More on Roanoke Arts Pop! from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

3-6 Arts Pop Wrap#1-WEB

Click below to hear an extended conversation on Arts Pop!

3-6 Taubman-Longer Listen-WEB