Roanoke Children’s Theatre to rebrand with new name this fall

| By

(from Roanoke Children’s Theatre release) Brett J. Roden, Producing Artistic Director for RCT: Professional Theatre for Schools & Families, officially announced today that the Company will rebrand and become VIRGINIA CHILDREN’S THEATRE. The rebrand reflects the Company’s commitment to providing top-notch professional mainstage productions and high-quality theatre, dance and music education for audiences across the Commonwealth. The rebrand and name change will go into effect in Fall 2020 with the upcoming 2020-2021 Season.

“What an incredible opportunity for the Roanoke Valley to be the home of the Professional Children’s Theatre of Virginia,” says Roden. “I am thrilled to spearhead the newly established VCT. The possibilities are endless. This rebrand will allow our company to soar and continue to strive for more! Our roots will always be RCT, this is just the bigger and better version.”