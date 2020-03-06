Former City Clerk makes bid for Roanoke City Council

Another candidate for Roanoke City Council has announced her bid – and its a familiar face: former City Clerk Stephanie Moon will seek the Democratic endorsement to run for one of the three vacant seats on the Roanoke City Council in the upcoming May 2 Firehouse Primary Election. Moon says she is “uniquely qualified to serve the citizens of Roanoke,” after being employed by the city for 40 years. That makes at least 6 candidates so far that have formally announced bids. Incumbent Michelle Davis is not seeking a second term.