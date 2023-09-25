Roanoke area a Top-25 Hiking City according to HGTV

| By

The Roanoke area has been named one of the 25 Best U.S. Cities for hiking by HGTV, a ranking picked up by sister network CNN as well earlier this month. Kathryn Lucas of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge says VBR worked directly with the author of that story; she also says the “Metro-Mountain” adventure offered by the Roanoke Valley is a perfect weekend getaway for those that live 3 to 4 hours away, accessible by Amtrak or the Interstate. The HGTV and CNN coverage comes right before what Lucas calls the valley’s “peak tourist season,” as the fall foliage colors reach their height.