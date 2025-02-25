The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP) is urgently seeking donations for its Community Pet Food Pantry, which has been completely depleted as of yesterday afternoon. The pantry provides essential support to pet owners facing financial hardships, helping them keep their beloved animals at home and preventing unnecessary surrenders due to food insecurity.

Immediate Needs:

Dry dog food

Dry cat food

Donations of any brand or size are welcome, including opened but unexpired bags. Contributions can be dropped off at RCACP, located at 1510 Baldwin Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24012. The center is open for donations until 5 PM today and tomorrow, and until 7 PM on Thursday.

For those who prefer to donate online, RCACP maintains an Amazon wish list (CLICK HERE to open it), making it convenient to contribute from anywhere:

Additionally, community members have reported that the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2141 Dale Avenue in Roanoke has pet food items on clearance. This could be an excellent opportunity to purchase food at a discounted rate to donate.

The RCACP serves the City of Roanoke, the Counties of Botetourt and Roanoke, and the Town of Vinton as an open intake facility, receiving between 4,000 and 6,000 animals annually. The Community Pet Food Pantry is a vital resource in reducing the number of animals entering the shelter by assisting pet owners in need.

Your generous donations make a significant difference in keeping pets with their families and ensuring they receive the care they deserve. Thank you in advance for your support.