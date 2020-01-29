Roanoke Acting Police Chief named

A long-time Roanoke police officer has been named Acting Chief during the search process for a permanent successor to Tim Jones, whose retirement is effective at the end of the week. Chester Smith, Jr. has most recently been Deputy Chief, commanding the Uniform Operations Division.

He is a graduate of Radford University and has completed training at the National Criminal Justice Command College, the FBI-LEEDA Executive Leadership Training Program, the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Professional Executive Leadership School at the University of Richmond.

A national search process continues for Chief Jones’ successor.