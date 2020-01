Kobe Bryant biographer on his 2016 book about NBA icon

Basketball fans and many others are still reeling from the death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who died along with his daughter and 7 other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday. In 2016 veteran NBA writer and Salem resident Roland Lazenby released “Showboat- the Life of Kobe Bryant.” He sat down with WFIR’s Gene Marrano then to talk about Bryant; here is a “Longer Listen” from that session:

