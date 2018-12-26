Road ice cited for fatal Bedford County accident

State Police say ice on the roadway led to a fatal accident this morning in Bedford County. It happened south of Stewartsville on Turner Branch Road where a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. 24-year-old Ryan Chambers of Goodview was pronounced dead at the scene.

From State Police: BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police Trooper K.P. Gibson is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Dec 26) at 7:34 a.m. on Turner Branch Road, six tenths of a mile east of Hardy Road in Bedford County. A 2003 Dodge Dakota was traveling west on Turner Branch Road, when the vehicle hit ice in the roadway and lost control. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver of the Dodge was identified as Ryan Otis Chambers, 24, of Goodview, Va. Mr. Chambers was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.