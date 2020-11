ROA looking for public input on 20-year expansion plan

| By

An investigation of top ROA executives announced yesterday aside, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has created a 20-year Master Plan to expand and keep up with Federal Aviation Administration standards. Now they’re looking for the public’s input on the changes they have in mind. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has the story:

11-24 ROA Improvements Wrap

For more information on the expansion plans or to give your feedback, click here.