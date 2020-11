In Depth: “Hope to Walk” raising money for low-cost prosthetic legs

We told you several months ago about Hope to Walk – a Blacksburg-based non-profit that makes low-cost, low-tech prosthetic legs and donates them free to third-world amputees who couldn’t afford them otherwise. Now Hope to Walk looks to raise awareness – and funds for their mission – with the “Grateful Live” virtual concert next Tuesday. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more, “In Depth.”

