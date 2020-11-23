ROA Executives Placed on Administrative Leave

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission has placed Timothy Bradshaw, Executive Director of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Richard Osbourne, Director of Planning and Engineering on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal investigation regarding a procedural matter. The Commission has appointed David Jeavons, CPA, Director of Finance and Administration, to act as Interim Executive Director.

The decision to place these individuals on leave was made to protect the integrity of this process and to enable an unbiased, thorough and efficient review of the facts. As an employee matter, the Commission will not comment further so as not to jeopardize the investigation and its progress.

This action is not expected to impact day-to-day airport operations or interfere with travel plans during the upcoming holiday season.