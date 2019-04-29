Riggleman: Mueller Report findings on Russia attacks should not be overlooked

Congressman Denver Riggleman says his colleagues are devoting far too little attention to a part of the Mueller Report dealing with Russian efforts to attack our on-line infrastructure — and to conduct web-based psychological operations on this country. This comes as Congress reconvenes this week for the first time since report’s release. He also says the violence in his home town of Charlottesville two summers ago should not be used for political purposes today. Riggleman’s comments are part of a wide-ranging live conversation today on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

