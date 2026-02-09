The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is taking the lead on a transportation service that debuted in December and has funding in place until June – the Roanoke Interagency Daily Express, or RIDE, now shuttles about 82 people a day who are homeless between the Rescue Mission and the RAM House Day Shelter. It is estimated that RIDE will need about $130,000 to be sustained for a full year. The Rescue Mission will take the lead and is asking the public to help support a service that could take more homeless people off city streets and connect them to services. Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb was at today’s official announcement about RIDE:

